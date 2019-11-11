Stefflon Don, Aitch, Wretch 32, Mahalia and more are set to play Capital XTRA's Homegrown Live.

The hottest names in hip-hop, grime and R&B will take to the stage at the station's popular event at Croydon's Boxpark in South London on November 26.

Also joining the 'Senseless rapper, 'Buss Down' hitmaker, 'Unorthodox' rapper and R&B songstress is rap duo Young T & Bugsey and trapwave pioneer M Huncho.

The evening will be hosted by Capital XTRA's Robert Bruce with Breakfast duo Yinka and Shayna Marie on the decks.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday (12.11.119) at 8am from capitalxtra.com

Stefflon Don shot to fame in 2017 with her French Montana collaboration 'Hurtin' Me' and she has gone from strength to strength, earning herself the MOBO Award for Best Female artist that year, and going onto win Best New Artist at the 2018 NME Awards.

Rising rapper, Aitch, meanwhile has had success with his recent hit single 'Buss Down' featuring ZieZie, which peaked at number 8 in the Official UK Chart.

Young T & Bugsey teamed up with Aitch on the hit single 'Strike A Pose', which also made it into the top 10, and they will no doubt perform the track at the show.

Rising Neo soul star Mahalia was nominated for the BRITs Critics' Choice Award last year, and her debut album 'Love and Compromise', which she dropped in September, saw her team up on a track with hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar.

Whilst Wretch returned with his fifth studio album 'Upon Reflection' in October, and will no doubt treat fans to some of his new tracks.

The summer edition of the live series, held in July, saw the likes of Not3s, MoStack, Steel Banglez, Tion Wayne, Ms Banks, Jay 1 and Mist perform at Boxpark.

Tune into Capital XTRA on 96.9 FM and 107.1 FM in London, on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Capital XTRA and Global Player apps, online at capitalxtra.com or ask your smart speaker to ''play Capital XTRA''.