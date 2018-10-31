Spotify has announced Chip has joined the likes of Craig David on the 'Who We Be Live' lineup for next month's huge show.

The British MC joins the likes of Snoochie Shy and Tiffany Calver as the latest additions to the bill for the show at London's Alexandra Palace on November 28.

Chip has just celebrated 11 years in music, and since making his return to the grime scene in 2015 he has brought out his fourth studio album 'Ten10', which features the likes of Frisco and JME.

The evening will celebrate the best in hip hop, grime and R&B from the UK and beyond, and Spotify is delighted with the show it will be putting on.

Austin Daboh, Head of Shows and Editorial for Spotify in the UK, said: ''We're really excited about returning to Alexandra Palace for the second instalment of 'Who We Be Live'.

''The line-up represents the very best of both national and international artists, and we are thrilled to be bringing a stellar line-up of artists together for this event.''

Already announced for the show at the likes of AJ Tracey, Craig David, French Montanah Tory Lanez, Ghetts, Not3s, NSG, Raye and Lethal Bizzle.

The artists make up some of the 'Who We Be' playlist's most popular acts, and together the acts on the bill boast more than one billion combined UK streams, with more than three billion globally.

Tickets for Spotify Presents 'Who We Be' are on sale now at www.whowebe.com.