Sophie Winkleman was full of nerves ahead of the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.

The 38-year old actress - who is titled Lady Frederick Windsor - gave a reading and performed the legendary 1960 Shirelles track 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow' at the nuptials of the royal couple last week in Windsor but admits the most ''nerve-racking'' part was having her daughters as bridesmaids.

She said: ''I sang one of my sister-in-law's favourite songs, Will You Love Me Tomorrow. There were a few tears but I'm not sure if it was because they were moved or wanted me to stop! It's nerve-racking being the mother of bridesmaids because you have no clue what they are going to feel like doing while they're walking up the aisle.''

And the 'Peep Show' star - who has daughters Maud, five and Isabella, three, with husband Lord Frederick Windsor - insisted that she enjoyed ''every minute'' of her sister-in-law's special day, but was ''relieved'' when the big moment was ''over'' because she just wanted her daughters to make it down the aisle seamlessly without getting too nervous.

She added to the Daily Mail newspaper: ''So while I enjoyed every minute of my sister-in-law's day, I was incredibly relieved as a mother that it's all over.''

Lady Gabriella Windsor opted for an ivory wedding gown for her big day and designer Luisa Beccaria has revealed that she deliberately shunned the traditional white wedding dress.

She said: ''In the very beginning, she didn't even really want a white dress. Her requirements changed a little bit when they decided to marry at Windsor ... I think this girl deserves a moment, she is a very quiet and understated, she works hard and she copes with difficult situations in the family. Sometimes it is not that easy, you know? I love her mother, she's an incredibly talented woman but she is a powerful presence. I was surprised to see how opinionated and strong Ella is and how she needs to have her own space, her own moment.''