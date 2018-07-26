Sophie Turner finds 'Game of Thrones' fans' obsession with her ''entertaining''.

The 22-year-old actress - who plays Sansa Stark in the multi-award winning HBO show - says it doesn't bother her that people analyse her every move, including dying her hair and getting tattoos themed around the show, just in case it is a clue to a plotline on the programme, as she thinks it's amusing.

In an interview with 1883 magazine, in which she was photographed by aspiring photographer, Brooklyn Beckham - the son of power couple David and Victoria Beckham - she said: ''It doesn't get frustrating; it's entertaining.

''When I dyed my hair blonde everyone thought Sansa was a Targaryen. Everyone reads very much into what we do in our personal lives.''

Sophie has promised fans that the finale series will be the most explosive and deadly.

She teased: ''This season is bloodier than ever. It's full of betrayal, full of war, full of danger. That's all I can say without giving too much away.''

The 'Dark Phoenix' actress previously reassured fans that her 'Game of Thrones' tattoo doesn't spoil the ending of season eight.

Sophie had the words ''The Pack Survives'', seemingly a reference to the Stark motif of a wolf, inked on her, but she insists it is simply a ''moral'' she ''lives by'', despite speculation.

However, while she says it isn't a spoiler, many feel she could be alluding to the fact that members of the pack don't make it alive.

She said: ''It's the Dire Wolf from 'Game of Thrones' and it says, 'The Pack Survives'.

''While I was getting it done people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away.

''But I wasn't. It's just a quote from last season but everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it's just a moral I like to live by.''

Sophie previously revealed she and her on-screen sister Maisie Williams [Arya Stark] have matching inkings to commemorate the date they secured their roles as Sansa and Arya in the popular fantasy series.

She previously explained: ''We do! We always said that we wanted them so we got the date 07.08.09 on our arms because that's the date that both of us found out we'd got our roles in 'Game Of Thrones'.''