Sophie Cookson is set to join Mark Wahlberg in 'Infinite'.

According to Variety, the 29-year-old 'Kingsman' actress is in negotiations to star in the mystery film opposite Mark, who took over the lead role from Chris Evans recently, who had to pull out due to scheduling issues.

The movie is being directed by Antoine Fuqua for Paramount Pictures and has been penned by John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr who adapted D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel, 'The Reincarnationist Papers'.

The project is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Di Bonaventura Pictures, and John Zaozirny. Rafi Crohn is the executive producer.

The original novel introduced readers to the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives and a troubled young man who becomes haunted by memories of two past lives after joining their ranks.

The movie is slated for release on August 7, 2020 and is set to start shooting later this year.

Along with working with Sophie on 'Infinite', Mark recently signed up to 'Arthur the King'.

The 48-year-old actor is to appear in the real-life adventure story about a titular stray dog who was adopted by Swedish adventure racer Mikael Lindnord during an endurance race in Ecuador.

Wahlberg will take on the role of Lindnord, whose book 'Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home' will be adapted by Paramount Players for the project.

The adventurer found the injured pooch during the 400-mile race in the jungle, and after the committed canine followed him through some tough terrain he adopted him and brought him back to Sweden.

Michael Brandt - who penned '3:10 to Yuma' - has written the script for the film, and Mark Canton, Tucker Tooley, Courtney Solomon and Tessa Tooley will all produce the motion picture.