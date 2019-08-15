Sophie Cookson is set to join Mark Wahlberg in 'Infinite' after the actor replaced Chris Evans in the project.
Sophie Cookson is set to join Mark Wahlberg in 'Infinite'.
According to Variety, the 29-year-old 'Kingsman' actress is in negotiations to star in the mystery film opposite Mark, who took over the lead role from Chris Evans recently, who had to pull out due to scheduling issues.
The movie is being directed by Antoine Fuqua for Paramount Pictures and has been penned by John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr who adapted D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel, 'The Reincarnationist Papers'.
The project is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Di Bonaventura Pictures, and John Zaozirny. Rafi Crohn is the executive producer.
The original novel introduced readers to the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives and a troubled young man who becomes haunted by memories of two past lives after joining their ranks.
The movie is slated for release on August 7, 2020 and is set to start shooting later this year.
Along with working with Sophie on 'Infinite', Mark recently signed up to 'Arthur the King'.
The 48-year-old actor is to appear in the real-life adventure story about a titular stray dog who was adopted by Swedish adventure racer Mikael Lindnord during an endurance race in Ecuador.
Wahlberg will take on the role of Lindnord, whose book 'Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home' will be adapted by Paramount Players for the project.
The adventurer found the injured pooch during the 400-mile race in the jungle, and after the committed canine followed him through some tough terrain he adopted him and brought him back to Sweden.
Michael Brandt - who penned '3:10 to Yuma' - has written the script for the film, and Mark Canton, Tucker Tooley, Courtney Solomon and Tessa Tooley will all produce the motion picture.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
Fans of the surprise 2012 hit Ted will find plenty to love in this sequel,...