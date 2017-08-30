Sophia Webster has collaborated with Puma on a new fashion and footwear range.

The 32-year-old designer has joined forces with the sportswear giant to create a variety of trainers and sliders, which feature her signature butterfly logo, as well as an activewear capsule that includes leotards, leggings and crop tops.

And the creative mastermind loved working with the company because she was given ''full creative control'' over her designs.

Speaking to Vogue.co.uk about her latest venture, the blonde-haired beauty: ''Partnering with Puma has been fantastic as they allowed me full creative control of all the entire collection of footwear and apparel. So, for me it was my first opportunity to design ready-to-wear and think of how my aesthetic would translate into womenswear. I have loved the challenge.''

Although the style muse found the project a ''challenge'' she enjoyed testing her ability and ''bending the rules''.

She explained: ''I consider limitations a challenge. I love figuring out ways to bend the rules to get the product looking exactly how I want it to. Like my shoes and bags, there are restrictions in certain materials and techniques with rules that suppliers try and make you stick to. I like to push the boundaries.''

And Sophia has revealed her capsule was ''dance inspired'' and features ''vibrant and colourful pieces''.

She said: ''The collection is dance-inspired. There is a variety of vibrant and colourful pieces using tropical graphic prints on crop tops and black leggings with side-panelled details and oversized tees. I took inspiration from my signature black suede Mila heels when designing the bodysuit which has black ornate hand-drawn flocked detailing over stretch mesh. It's always been important to me to offer something for everyone in my collections, whether it is a statement embellished shoe or a simple black pump. I wanted this collection to reflect the way I design by offering the same variety. It was important for me to include my own aesthetic on a classic Puma silhouette. The Puma suedes combine a pastel colour palette with bold pops of neon and a multi-coloured speckled translucent sole.''