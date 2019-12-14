Sophia Hutchins has ''never'' dated Caitlyn Jenner.

The model insists she has never been romantically involved with the former Olympian and reality star, despite constant rumours they are dating.

Admitting she is dating a 30-year-old man who works on Wall Street, she said: ''We were never romantically involved ... Because we weren't addressing it [people kept assuming]. I don't feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.''

And Sophia insists she is good friends with Caitlyn's famous family.

The 23-year-old entrepreneur - who describes herself as Caitlyn's manager - added: ''I'm on good terms with all the family, but I'm closest with Kris, Kim, Kylie and Kendall.''

And Caitlyn, 70, was full of praise for Sophia.

She told the New York Times: ''Over the last few years, Sophia has been my best friend, family and confidant. She is one of the top minds in her field. Her value in my life is undeniable. The sky is the limit with her entrepreneurial spirit.''

Sophia previously described the ''great partnership'' she has with Caitlyn.

The blonde beauty said: ''I wouldn't describe it as a romantic relationship. I would describe our relationship as we're partners, we're business partners. We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other. She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it's just a great match, a great partnership. I don't think we need to talk about, 'Is it romantic or not?' We're partners in everything we do, we're inseparable, we're business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together. As far as caving into the media and having one of us label it as something, we're not gonna do that.''