Sophia Hutchins feels grateful to have an ''amazing loving partner'' in Caitlyn Jenner.
The 23-year-old star has paid tribute to the 'I Am Cait' star in a social media message to mark her own birthday.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I have chosen to be very intentional about the people I surround myself with. Surround yourself with those that inspire, those that are beautiful, those that are genuine, those that empower you, and those that choose love. I am so lucky to have the friends, team, and amazing loving partner I have. I cannot wait to share this year with all of these people and so many more that wouldn't fit in this collage! Thanks for making my bday so special!''
Sophia had previously denied she was dating Caitlyn but said they do have a ''great partnership''.
The blonde beauty - who works as the Executive Director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation - said: ''I wouldn't describe it as a romantic relationship. I would describe our relationship as we're partners, we're business partners. We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other. She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it's just a great match, a great partnership.
''I don't think we need to talk about, 'Is it romantic or not?' We're partners in everything we do, we're inseparable, we're business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together. As far as caving into the media and having one of us label it as something, we're not gonna do that.''
