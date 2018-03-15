Sope Aluko has joined the cast of Sony Pictures 'Venom' movie.

The 'Black Panther' actress has landed a role opposite Tom Hardy in the 'Spider-Man' spin-off movie about the Marvel Comics supervillain, Deadline report.

Although her role has yet to be announced, Aluko has joined the cast which includes Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze and Reid Scott.

'Venom' follows the story of the traditional 'Spider-Man' villain, who is the first character to become the alien symbiote in the comic books.

Hardy was cast as the lead role Eddie Brock and his supervillain alter-ego in May last year and recently shared various snaps on his Instagram account hinting the filming had finished.

The pictures, which include one of himself with various crew members, which was captioned: ''Wrapped SAN Fran Jam DuN

''Sound Team Venom MVP crew shout out to all the crew on Antidote legends all. Outstanding work team. Thankyou all. Am humbled and absolute Honour and a privilege

''You killed it. Smashed that Thankyou for letting me run with you [sic]''

Another snap taken with more crew members saw the hunk dub the whole production team as ''legends''.

He wrote: ''team Libertique legend McGuire Legend all this team fkn legends

''All Killers all magic hunters

''chasers 2018 [sic]''

A third and final shot of Tom in front of a mirror further confirmed that filming had wrapped, as it was captioned: ''Wrapped life back Bye [sic]''

The new movie has been directed by Ruben Fleischer and won't be related to the 'Spider-Man' cinematic universe or the Marvel Cinematic Universe - which sees Tom Holland play the webslinger.

'Venom' marks the first time a Spider-Man villain will be getting their own standalone movie but the character did appear in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man 3' with the character being played by Topher Grace.

The symbiote, created by David Michelinie and artists Todd McFarlane and Mick Zeck, was first introduced in the comic books back in 1988 and is still a fan favourite villain and has appeared in other Marvel Comics including Iron Man, Deadpool and the Hulk.

'Venom' has been slated for an October release date.