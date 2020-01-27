Sony Pictures are in talks to reboot the 'Anaconda' franchise, which began in 1997 with a film starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.
Sony Pictures are in talks to reboot the 'Anaconda' franchise.'Divergent' writer Evan Daugherty has been hired to script the project, but it hasn't been set up with a producer, director or actors, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The original horror-thriller movie was released in 1997starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Jon Voight, and the motion picture was popular with audiences, spawning four sequels. The first film focused on Lopez's character, Terri Flores, heading a documentary film crew looking for a long-lost tribe along the Amazon River, only to see the expedition taken over by a nefarious snake hunter, played by Voight, leading to several horrific encounters with a massive green serpent.
Sources are describing the movie as ''reimagining'' of the original concept rather than a sequel or remake, and the new version could be inspired by the 2018 film 'The Meg', which pits Jason Statham's character up against a giant shark.
It is unclear whether Lopez will return to the franchise, and the 'Hustlers' star has previously admitted that she is ''quite particular'' about the roles she takes on.
She said: ''I'm quite particular. I've been offered a couple of movies over the past couple of years but unless it's the right thing and I get the right types of opportunities, I'd rather create them. That's mine and [producing partner] Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas' mantra. We don't force things, but we don't wait around either ... If no one is giving us the stories that we want to tell, then we'll create them ourselves.''
