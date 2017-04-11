Sonoya Mizuno is set to join the cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

The Japanese actress will join the previously announced cast including Constance Wu and newcomer Henry Golding in the upcoming movie based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan.

'Crazy Rich Asians' is loosely based on the childhood of the author, and follows the story of Rachel Chu (Wu) an America-born Chinese economics professor who travels with her boyfriend Nick (Golding) to his home country of Singapore for his best friend's wedding.

Rachel then discovers the secret background of her boyfriend when she finds out he comes from an incredibly wealthy family and is the most eligible bachelor in Asia.

Mizuno will play the role of Araminta, the fiancée of Nick's best friend Colin, who is a major fashion icon in Singapore.

The project is being directed by Jon M. Chu, who previously directed dance features 'Step Up 2: The Streets' and 'Step Up 3D', as well as the concert movie 'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never'.

Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, as well as Ivanhoe president John Penotti, are producing the feature, with Kevin Kwan serving as an executive producer alongside Ivanhoe chairman Robert Friedland.

The feature is being distributed by Warner Bros., who are sending in Courtenay Valenti and Jon Gonda to oversee the production.

Meanwhile, 'Crazy Rich Asians' will mark the biggest role to date for Mizuno, who was formerly a ballerina before turning her talents to acting.

Previously, Mizuno had a role as the cyborg assistant Kyoko in sci-fi thriller 'Ex Machina', and was also seen as Caitlin, one of Emma Stone's roommates in the hit musical movie 'La La Land'.

'Crazy Rich Asians' has yet to be given a release date.