Sofia Richie ''really wants to be liked'' by the Kardashian family.

The 21-year-old model is romancing Scott Disick - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - and is close friends with Kylie Jenner, but reportedly wants to get closer to the other members of the famous family since Scott is on such good terms with them all.

A source said: ''Sofia and Kylie are still very close and hang out often, and it's so easy because they live so close to one another. Sofia really wants to be liked by the Kardashians and always tries to support any project any of them are working on.''

Sofia and Scott, 36, currently live together at the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's home in Calabasas, California, and their home is within close proximity to Kylie, as well as Kourtney, their sister Khloe Kardashian, and family matriarch Kris Jenner.

The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Scott's home is still very minimalistic and Sofia hasn't added a ton of her own 'homey' things to his place. Scott is in a great place and is the best version of himself with Sofia.''

Since the start of her romance with Scott, Sofia has grown closer to his ex-partner Kourtney, and the trio have been on family holidays together in recent months.

The model has also struck up a close friendship with Kylie, 22, after the lip kit mogul fell out with her former best friend Jordyn Woods when she kissed Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party in February.

In July, a source said of Kylie and Sofia's friendship: ''Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circle and are very close in age, so they've bonded a lot through the years. They've always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people.''