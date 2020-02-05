Sofia Richie is turning her hand to acting.

The 21-year-old model has revealed she is keen to star in movies and television shows and thinks 2020 is finally her year as she has been so ''afraid of failure'' in the past and had ''held back'' from her goals.

Asked why she is not appearing on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians with her boyfriend Scott Disick, she said: ''Well, because I want to get into acting! I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I'm gonna be doing acting stuff really soon. Great things are happening and I'm really excited about it. The roles I'm reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they're easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it.''

And Sofia admits she felt she was ''stuck in everyone's shadow'' growing up, as her father Lionel Richie is a famous singer and her sister is Nicole Richie, actress and reality television star.

She explained to Entertainment Tonight: ''I kind of felt like I was stuck in everyone's shadow. But I'm very different from both my sister and my dad, so I feel like I've kind of navigated into my lane and it's been great for me.''

Meanwhile, Sofia previously admitted she can ''never get away'' from being known as Lionel's daughter.

She said: ''My dad had me in singing lessons from a really young age and I've played piano with my dad growing up, so I have that part of me. But it's a lot of pressure, my dad is a really respected soul singer and I feel like that is a lot of responsibility. To take it on, I'd have to do it 100 per cent and I'm not ready to do that. I don't want people to think I am trying to burn down my dad's hard work ... I have to try and find my own way ... But I can also never get away from the fact my dad is Lionel Richie either.''