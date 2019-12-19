Sofia Richie took ''years to find'' a mascara which worked for her.

The 21-year-old model has revealed her beauty secrets and tips, and she admitted her go-to product isn't the luxury purchase you might expect after she spent a long time figuring out the right one.

She explained: ''I never understood why mascara didn't work on me.

''I'd wear it and go home mortified because I spent all day with mascara down my face, I looked crazy. So it took me years to find a mascara that worked for me.''

Sofia sought advice from an expert who revealed her ''eyes produce a lot of oil'', and she eventually settled on Maybelline's Lash Sensational, which costs just £8.99.

Opening up about her choice in a beauty video for Vogue, she said: ''A dermatologist told me it was because my eyes produce a lot of oil and then I found Maybelline.

''I have been using this for years and will never use another mascara ever. It's the only one that works for me.''

Meanwhile, Sofia's famous father Lionel Richie joined her during the tutorial and revealed his own secret to looking youthful.

The 70-year-old singer added: ''My beauty regime is sleep and water and I guess that's all I need to do.''

Meanwhile, Lionel previously insisted he isn't worried about his daughter having a career in the fashion industry because she's a ''smart mountain goat''.

He said: ''For a young person, she is really smart because she has sat there and watched all of us go through it. And very seldom do mountain goats fall off the mountain. In other words she was raised in Hollywood, California - this is the mountain and she is a true mountain goat. There isn't too much she hasn't heard or seen already.''