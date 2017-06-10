Sofia Richie has claimed she's ''just friends'' with Scott Disick after the pair were spotted together for a second time.

The 18-year-old daughter of music legend Lionel Richie was seen cosying up to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star in Cannes, France, last month, and after being photographed together in Malibu, California, on Friday (09.06.17), the beauty has slammed rumours there's something going on between them.

She wrote on Twitter on Saturday (10.06.17): ''The last time I'm gonna say it. Scott and I are just friends. I'm single and focused on friends, family and work. #againrelax (sic)''

Her tweet comes after she previously said her and Scott, 34, were ''just homies'' when they were snapped together last month.

She tweeted at the time: ''Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a**es, Scott and I are just homies #relax (sic)''

Scott was snapped being ''super flirty, as he lifted and carted Sofia around'' a yacht in the French city, as she was one of a bevy of babes he was seen with during his trip, including 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne and his former flame Chloe Bartoli.

Meanwhile, Scott is believed to have cleaned up his act after his wild vacation, so that he can spend time with his children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, whom he has with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

And Kourtney, 38, hopes their children can ''motivate'' him to get his life back on track.

A source claimed recently: ''She wants her kids to have a relationship with him.

''She hopes that by allowing him to see the kids, it will motivate him.

''The kids are the best possible influence on Scott. When is on dad duty and takes them to the movies or out to lunch, he is at his best.''