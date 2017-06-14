Sofia Richie ''tries to be quiet'' about her dating life.

The 18-year-old model - who famously dated Justin Bieber last year - tries to keep her romances as ''private as possible''.

She said: ''When it comes to dating you want to keep it as private as possible. As something special between you and the other person.

''You don't really want other people's opinions on it - even though it doesn't matter. I just don't want to hear it at the end of the day. I try to just be quiet about my dating life.''

And Sofia - who is the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie - admits the toughest thing she has had to learn to cope with is betrayal.

Asked what the hardest lesson she has had to learn is, she shared: ''Betrayal. Because it's something that you will never really understand, but you have to accept. To deal with that, I spend time with my family, try not to focus on it, try to forgive them in my heart anyway I can, and just move on.''

Sofia grew up in a famous family but admits she only ever realised the rest of her relatives were stars when she saw people ''attack them'' in the street as they were so desperate to meet them.

She told Tings London magazine: ''We would do tons of things in the house and it would be private.

''Whenever we would just go out in public or to say Disneyland, when I was a kid, and I saw people attack them, and that's when I sort of realized [it all]. It was crazy and definitely wasn't normal with all the attention.''