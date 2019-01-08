Sofia Richie announced the death of her pet dog Jake on Monday (07.19.18) stating that ''no words'' could describe her loss.
Sofia Richie's beloved dog Jake has died.
The 20-year-old model - who is the daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander - announced the death of her pet pooch on Monday (07.19.18) stating that ''no words'' could describe her loss as she will miss Jake forever.
Sofia - who is in a relationship with Scott Disick - shared a black and white video on Instagram showing herself on the floor with Jake as she scratched behind his ears and kissed his face.
She captioned the video: ''Jake became our angel today. No words can describe how much he meant to me. I will forever miss him.''
The star shared another image of herself lying on her sofa cuddled up to her pet with the caption ''Bubba''.
Sofia was flooded with supportive comments from her 4.1 million followers who empathised with her loss.
One user said: ''So sorry for your loss. Dogs are a big part of us, it's just like losing a family member (sic)''
Another commented: ''So sorry for your loss. I'm sure Jake knew how much he was loved!(sic)''
Although Sofia is mourning the loss of her treasured dog, she is currently happy in her relationship with Scott and hopes it lasts.
The beauty has been romancing the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - since September 2017 and sources have said that although she sometimes feels like an ''outsider'' when it comes to Scott's life with his brood, she's in it for the long haul.
A source previously said: ''She loves Scott and wants to be with him. She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids. Sofia is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts.''
Avril Lavigne has unveiled a heartbreaking video for her second single of the year 'Tell Me It's Over' directed by Erica Silverman.
With her new EP 'Human' set to be released on January 18th 2019 via her own label, Dodie unveils a video for the track 'If I'm Being Honest'.
He dropped his number one fourth album 'Championships' back in November, and now he's arrived with a video for his song 'Intro' .
'Back 2 Hiphop' featuring Nas is the first track on The Black Eyed Peas' seventh studio album 'Masters of the Sun Vol. 1', released in October.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
On Friday, avant-garde group The Pere Ubu Moon Unit, which was founded back in 1975 in Cleveland by David Thomas, took to the stage of the Ramsgate...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.