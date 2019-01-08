Sofia Richie's beloved dog Jake has died.

The 20-year-old model - who is the daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander - announced the death of her pet pooch on Monday (07.19.18) stating that ''no words'' could describe her loss as she will miss Jake forever.

Sofia - who is in a relationship with Scott Disick - shared a black and white video on Instagram showing herself on the floor with Jake as she scratched behind his ears and kissed his face.

She captioned the video: ''Jake became our angel today. No words can describe how much he meant to me. I will forever miss him.''

The star shared another image of herself lying on her sofa cuddled up to her pet with the caption ''Bubba''.

Sofia was flooded with supportive comments from her 4.1 million followers who empathised with her loss.

One user said: ''So sorry for your loss. Dogs are a big part of us, it's just like losing a family member (sic)''

Another commented: ''So sorry for your loss. I'm sure Jake knew how much he was loved!(sic)''

Although Sofia is mourning the loss of her treasured dog, she is currently happy in her relationship with Scott and hopes it lasts.

The beauty has been romancing the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - since September 2017 and sources have said that although she sometimes feels like an ''outsider'' when it comes to Scott's life with his brood, she's in it for the long haul.

A source previously said: ''She loves Scott and wants to be with him. She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids. Sofia is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts.''