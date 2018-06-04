Sofia Richie has moved out of Scott Disick's house and gone back to live with father Lionel Richie after he allegedly cheated on her.
The 19-year-old model dumped the 35-year-old television personality after he was spotted cuddling up to a mystery woman earlier this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and it doesn't look like he'll be able to wiggle his way back into her life anytime soon as she's packed up her belonging and moved into her father Lionel Richie's home.
A source told People.com: ''Sofia has moved out of Scott's house. She has been living at Lionel's house for the past couple of days. She is looking for her own place.''
And, although it's still early days, the blonde beauty is doing ''okay'' and is trying to surround herself with her friends and family to take her mind off her break up.
An insider explained: ''As for how Sofia is adjusting to the breakup, she seems to be doing okay. She is surrounding herself with girlfriends and keeping busy.''
Sofia's relatives are believed to have played a role in her decision to leave the partier - who has three children; Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - as they insisted she ''deserves better''.
An insider said previously: ''Her dad got to her and was a major influence. He told her enough is enough and she deserves better than this ... She is upset and sad but feels like she had no choice and she couldn't stand for being cheated on and being in such a toxic relationship. She is relying on her family for support and they are trying to keep her busy. She is spending her time with them and with her close friends.''
However, although people haven't approved of their relationship, news of their split no doubt shocked fans as the pair recently enjoyed a loved up vacation.
