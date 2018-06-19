Sofia Richie has moved back in to Scott Disick's house.

The 19-year-old model split from the businessman last month after a photograph emerged of him cuddling up to a mystery woman at Kanye West's album listening party, but it seems the couple are now back on track as she's living with him again.

A source told People.com: ''Sofia again lives with him.

''Everything seems good now. It's back to normal.''

Sofia decided to move her belongings out of the 35-year-old reality TV star's house after the shots appeared online in order to give them both some space.

A source said at the time: ''Scott was really shocked when Sofia split up with him, presumed it was just another row and that it would just take a little begging and cajoling to win her around again - but now he's panicking that it really is over.

''When Kourtney [Kardashian, his ex and mother of his three children] would break up with him, he'd be in the dog house for a week and they'd be back on.

''He thought it would be the same with Sofia - that he could charm her and she'd forgive him. But so far, it's not working. He's been non stop calling her, sending her messages and begging her to meet him - so far she's just not interested. Everyone thinks he'll win her over - but she's taken her things and moved out of his house.''

Sofia - who has been dating Scott for just over a year - was reportedly encouraged to leave him by her father Lionel Richie as he has insisted she ''deserves better.''

A source said recently: ''Her dad got to her and was a major influence. He told her enough is enough and she deserves better than this ... She is upset and sad but feels like she had no choice and she couldn't stand for being cheated on and being in such a toxic relationship. She is relying on her family for support and they are trying to keep her busy. She is spending her time with them and with her close friends.''

Scott - who is known for his womanising and wild partying - has three children; Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, with his former partner Kourtney.