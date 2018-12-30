Model Sofia Richie has joined boyfriend Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian - Scott's ex-girlfriend - on holiday in Aspen, Colorado.
The 20-year-old model - who is the younger daughter of singer Lionel Richie - has been spotted on vacation with the former couple in the popular skiing destination, where she's also been joined by the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Kendall Jenner.
Sofia appears to have become even more integrated into the Kardashian family over recent months, after she recently went on a shorter getaway to Mexico earlier this month.
Scott and Kourtney - who have kids Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, together - split in 2015, but they have subsequently remained close.
Meanwhile, an insider recently revealed that Sofia is eager to maintain a good relationship with Kourtney, 39, as she is serious about her relationship with Scott, 35.
The model hopes to avoid any ''drama'' with the brunette beauty and despite the potentially awkward family dynamic, Sofia loves spending time with Scott and Kourtney's three children.
The insider shared: ''There has been and will continue to be things with Scott's family life that bother Sofia, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama.
''She loves Scott and wants to be with him. She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids.
''She knows that Kourtney isn't her biggest fan and she understands that. Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids. Sofia is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts.''
