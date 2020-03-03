Sofia Richie is ''very happy'' with Scott Disick.

The 21-year-old model is incredibly content with dating the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and tries her best to ignore critics of her romance.

Asked how she responds to criticisms of her relationship, she said: ''It doesn't bother me because I'm very happy. Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me? I just don't care what people think.''

Sofia also gets on well with Scott's ex and the mother of his three children - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

She said: ''I mean, just be nice. There's no reason not to be nice.''

The blonde beauty also knows too well what its like to live in someone else's shadow as her father is famous singer Lionel Richie.

She said: ''When things were first starting, I was discouraged because everything I did was 'Lionel Richie's daughter.' It's hard branching out into my own person when I have such a powerful artist as a father. My dad was always like, 'Once you find your thing, you'll move away from that,' and I feel like over the past couple of years, I found my lane in life to go the direction I want to go.''

Sofia is ready to ''start hustling'' in 2020.

Speaking about the next 12 months, she explained to the April 2020 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine: ''It's time to start hustling. 2020 is about no fear, and I'm doing things that would usually make me very uncomfortable. I was too scared to fail, and that was the reason I didn't do it before. This year, I'm not scared to fail. I don't think there's necessarily failing. It's just learning and growing.''