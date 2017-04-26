Sofia Richie is the face of Adidas Originals new footwear design.

The 18-year-old model has joined forces with the sportswear giant and Footlocker to launch their latest Iniki design, which is available to buy in stores and online across Europe now with one exclusive colourway.

The creation boasts a modern runner silhouette infused with futuristic elements, as it has an integrated tongue but still keeps its signature three stripe logo, which has led the trainer to be recognized as a revival of a retro shoe.

The blonde-haired beauty's latest partnership is set to continue throughout the year, and it is believed she will continue to front campaigns for the brand when addition colours launch in June and September.

And the fashion muse - who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander - was ''so excited'' for the latest Adidas design to be unveiled.

Sofia previously shared a picture of her from the campaign on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ''So excited of the release of my new @adidasoriginals@footlockereu campaign. Check it out #INIKI (sic).''

Meanwhile, the catwalk icon has described her style as ''punky'' but ''put together'', and she believes her style is a mixture between sophisticated glamour and gothic because of her inner ''rebel''.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I'd say I'm a little punky yet a bit put-together all at the same time. It's the rebel in me.''

However, Sofia doesn't receive any fashion advice from her half-sister Nicole Richie - who was legally adopted by Lionel when she was nine years old - because the pair have ''different styles''.

The former 'The Simple Life' star said: ''I'm very particular about my clothes. We have different styles.

''I don't know if I've given her any [style advice].''