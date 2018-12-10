Model Sofia Richie is determined to avoid any ''drama'' with Kourtney Kardashian, according to a report.
Sofia Richie is reportedly determined to avoid any ''drama'' with Kourtney Kardashian.
The 20-year-old model - who is dating Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children - is eager to maintain a good relationship with the reality TV star and she is trying her best to manage the potentially awkward dynamic.
An insider shared: ''There has been and will continue to be things with Scott's family life that bother Sofia, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama. She loves Scott and wants to be with him.''
Kourtney and Scott are parents to Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three.
And Sofia is said to be ''getting better at handling Scott's family situations in a mature way''.
The source told People: ''She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids.''
Sofia accepts that she and Kourtney, 39, will never be best friends, but she is pleased that they have managed to develop some sort of relationship over recent years.
The insider explained: ''She knows that Kourtney isn't her biggest fan and she understands that. Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids.
''Sofia is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts.''
Meanwhile, Sofia - who is the daughter of music star Lionel Richie - previously insisted that while she doesn't crave interest in her personal life, it's something she's learned to deal with.
She said: ''It's nothing new to me. So I'm not upset that I have to answer these questions, but there are moments that I have where I'm like, 'I want to be my own person, I want to stand as my own person.'''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.