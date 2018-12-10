Sofia Richie is reportedly determined to avoid any ''drama'' with Kourtney Kardashian.

The 20-year-old model - who is dating Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children - is eager to maintain a good relationship with the reality TV star and she is trying her best to manage the potentially awkward dynamic.

An insider shared: ''There has been and will continue to be things with Scott's family life that bother Sofia, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama. She loves Scott and wants to be with him.''

Kourtney and Scott are parents to Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three.

And Sofia is said to be ''getting better at handling Scott's family situations in a mature way''.

The source told People: ''She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids.''

Sofia accepts that she and Kourtney, 39, will never be best friends, but she is pleased that they have managed to develop some sort of relationship over recent years.

The insider explained: ''She knows that Kourtney isn't her biggest fan and she understands that. Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids.

''Sofia is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts.''

Meanwhile, Sofia - who is the daughter of music star Lionel Richie - previously insisted that while she doesn't crave interest in her personal life, it's something she's learned to deal with.

She said: ''It's nothing new to me. So I'm not upset that I have to answer these questions, but there are moments that I have where I'm like, 'I want to be my own person, I want to stand as my own person.'''