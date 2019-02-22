Sofia Richie is ''happy'' keeping her relationship ''private''.

The 20-year-old model - who is dating Scott Disick - doesn't feel the need to use her social media accounts to ''prove'' her romance with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star because she likes to lead a quiet life.

Appearing on the April 2019 cover of Tatler magazine, she said in the accompanying interview: ''I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I'm just happy being private about my relationship.

'It's not like I won't post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life. I'm not a party girl and I really don't like the paparazzi.''

The blonde beauty - who's the daughter of Lionel Richie and his ex-wife Diane Alexander - also blasted claims that she is ''spoilt'' and admitted that she had a ''tightened leash'' compared to her two siblings, Nicole Richie, 37 and Miles Brockman Richie, 24, because she was the youngest.

She added: ''When I say my dad was strict, he came from a Southern family and he still very much believes in the morals his parents instilled in him.

''I wasn't one of those privileged, spoilt children. We had our blessings, but I was told if I wanted something I had to do it for myself.

''I feel like my parents got training on my first two siblings, so I got the tightened leash. I went through a good few years when I was 16 of trying to be tough, but it didn't last. I thought I knew everything and then one day I was like, 'Whatever, this is too tir­ing.'''