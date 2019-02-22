Sofia Richie appeared on the cover of April 2019's issue of Tatler to insist that she has nothing to ''prove'' when it comes to her relationship with her 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beau.
Sofia Richie is ''happy'' keeping her relationship ''private''.
The 20-year-old model - who is dating Scott Disick - doesn't feel the need to use her social media accounts to ''prove'' her romance with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star because she likes to lead a quiet life.
Appearing on the April 2019 cover of Tatler magazine, she said in the accompanying interview: ''I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I'm just happy being private about my relationship.
'It's not like I won't post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life. I'm not a party girl and I really don't like the paparazzi.''
The blonde beauty - who's the daughter of Lionel Richie and his ex-wife Diane Alexander - also blasted claims that she is ''spoilt'' and admitted that she had a ''tightened leash'' compared to her two siblings, Nicole Richie, 37 and Miles Brockman Richie, 24, because she was the youngest.
She added: ''When I say my dad was strict, he came from a Southern family and he still very much believes in the morals his parents instilled in him.
''I wasn't one of those privileged, spoilt children. We had our blessings, but I was told if I wanted something I had to do it for myself.
''I feel like my parents got training on my first two siblings, so I got the tightened leash. I went through a good few years when I was 16 of trying to be tough, but it didn't last. I thought I knew everything and then one day I was like, 'Whatever, this is too tiring.'''
Anima Animus is the third album from Siouxsie Sioux's The Creatures, released exactly 20 years ago today.
Peter Doherty once again highlighted his talent as a musician, lyricist and performer during a very entertaining evening.
The eleven tracks that make up Feels' latest release combine a raw garage band authenticity with a self-assured swagger.
Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus talk about their inspirations and their music in exclusive interview.
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
Doillon's latest release is self-assured, positive and empowered; it is not trying to be something it's not.
With her new album 'Head Above Water' out this February, Avril Lavigne teams up with Nicki Minaj for a new song entitled 'Dumb Blonde'.
'Won't Let Go' is the first single of the year for London-based folk-rock musician Jamie N Commons, and it's quite the departure from his early sound.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.