Sofia Richie says she is a ''very private'' person and she won't be making an appearance on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' with Scott Disick.
Sofia Richie is a ''very private'' person.
The 20-year-old model - who is dating Scott Disick - insists she won't be making an appearance on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', despite her boyfriend's continued appearances on the show.
She said: ''Not that I'm against it, but I'm just very private.''
Whilst Scott added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Everyone has their own choices and nobody should have to do anything they don't want to do ... It's her choice.''
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Sofia is eager to maintain a good relationship with Scott's ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian as she wants to show she is serious about her relationship with Scott.
An insider shared: ''There has been and will continue to be things with Scott's family life that bother Sofia, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama. She loves Scott and wants to be with him.
''She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids. She knows that Kourtney isn't her biggest fan and she understands that. Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids.''
The trio even went on holiday together recently and Sofia is hopeful her romance with Scott will ''last''.
