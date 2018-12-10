Sofia Richie hopes her romance with Scott Disick will ''last''.

The 20-year-old model has been romancing the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - since September 2017, and sources have said that although she sometimes feels like an ''outsider'' when it comes to Scott's life with his brood, she's keen to make sure their relationship lasts.

An insider said: ''She loves Scott and wants to be with him. She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids. Sofia is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts.''

Sofia is said to be ''getting better'' at dealing with Scott's ''family situations'', and although she's not exactly ''best friends'' with 39-year-old Kourtney, she's beginning to ''prove'' to her that she's good with her brood.

The source added to People magazine: ''Sofia is getting better at handling Scott's family situations in a mature way. She knows that Kourtney isn't her biggest fan and she understands that. Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids.''

Meanwhile, Sofia - who is the daughter of music star Lionel Richie - previously insisted that while she doesn't crave interest in her personal life, it's something she's learned to deal with.

She said: ''It's nothing new to me. So I'm not upset that I have to answer these questions, but there are moments that I have where I'm like, 'I want to be my own person, I want to stand as my own person.'''