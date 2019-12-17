Sofia Richie has ''very sensitive skin''.

The 21-year-old model likes to make sure her beauty routine is as easy as possible to achieve and without too much fuss.

She said: ''I have very sensitive skin. Dr. Lancer is my family dermatologist and I've been going to him since I was 13. If I'm going to a shoot, I will wake up and drive with these [hydrating eye patches in] all the way to the shoot until I get into the makeup chair.''

Sofia likes to wear sunscreen ''every single day'' and takes after her parents for make up and skincare inspiration.

Speaking in a video for Vogue magazine, she said: ''My favourite part of her makeup routine was watching her [mom] do lips. I'm a gloss girl. I think a plump glossy lip looks sexy on me ... My dad probably gets his nails, his hair, and gets facials more than me. So I aspire to be like him.''

Meanwhile, father Lionel Richie previously insisted he isn't worried about his daughter Sofia Richie having a career in the fashion industry because she's a ''smart mountain goat''.

He said: ''For a young person, she is really smart because she has sat there and watched all of us go through it. And very seldom do mountain goats fall off the mountain. In other words she was raised in Hollywood, California - this is the mountain and she is a true mountain goat. There isn't too much she hasn't heard or seen already.''