Sofia Richie is ''fed up'' with Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old model was reportedly ''heavily influenced'' by pals to split from the 35-year-old television personality after he was spotted cuddling up to a mystery woman earlier this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

A source told E! News: ''Sofia broke up with Scott after the pictures and rumours of his behavior in Wyoming were floating around. She couldn't take it anymore. Scott has been off the rails recently and is not in a good place. He goes in waves of partying really hard and then will have his good days and it's just very toxic behaviour. It's very up and down.

''Sofia was fed up and heavily influenced by friends and family, especially Lionel, to break it off. Lionel has warned Sofia to get out while she can and move on. She couldn't stand for being cheated on and being in such a toxic relationship.''

Sofia's family is believed to have played a role in her decision to leave the partier, as they insisted she ''deserves better''.

The insider shared: ''Her dad got to her and was a major influence. He told her enough is enough and she deserves better than this. He told her to come home and she did. She is upset and sad but feels like she had no choice and she couldn't stand for being cheated on and being in such a toxic relationship. She is relying on her family for support and they are trying to keep her busy. She is spending her time with them and with her close friends.''

News of the split will shock fans as the pair recently enjoyed a loved up vacation for Scott's 35th birthday.