Sofia Richie has confessed she feels ''left out'' around Kourtney Kardashian.

The model's boyfriend Scott Disick - who previously dated the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and has three kids with him - was left in a difficult position after his new girlfriend admitted she was feeling isolated as the three holidayed in Finland with the kids.

Speaking in the new episode of the E! reality show, Scott said: ''I never want to miss out on anything when it includes the kids. The past six to eight months, we've been on a couple of trips where it's been Kourtney, Sofia, the kids and it's been great.

''But, Sofia mentioned to me that she feels a little left out, so I have to be careful not to overstep anyone's boundaries and make anyone feel left out. I don't want her to feel out of place, I don't want her to feel like she's not as comfortable as I am. Sometimes you have so many inside jokes or inside things with somebody you've known for so long, even if you're not romantically with them, you don't really know how to act. It is definitely a really hard and awkward situation, and I just feel bad. At the end of the day, I want the people I love in my life to be happy.''

Meanwhile, Scott previously confessed Sofia has made him a ''better man''.

The 36-year-old reality star - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four - said: ''I think it's hard anywhere to find somebody that you can be comfortable with and the truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something. She's definitely been that little piece that's calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.''