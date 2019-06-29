Sofia Richie and the Kardashians are ''one big happy family'' now.

The 20-year-old model has become very close with the Kardashian family, despite a rocky start when she first started dating Kourtney Kardashian's former partner Scott Disick.

A source said: ''Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn't mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It's one big happy family.''

Sofia has been ''great'' for Scott and the Kardashians are glad they have found each other and have ''accepted'' her into the family.

An insider added to E! News: ''They really like Sofia and know how great she has been for Scott. They've accepted her into the family, and she's become a part of everything. If Scott is invited, they want her there, too. Scott's a part of the family, and Sofia is an extension of that.''

Meanwhile, Scott previously admitted he and Kourtney had to work ''hard'' at their co-parenting relationship and have tried to carve out a friendship that will benefit their children - Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four.

She said: ''I think you really got to figure out what's important to you at the end of the day. I mean, there's so many different things that can pull you in different directions. You could look online, and Instagram, and social media, all these things, but at the end of the day - I mean, you just want to be happy, you want to be content, you want to be comfortable. You want to love the people you are with. Life is a challenge and if you work at what you want, you get it. But it takes hard work, as simple as that. You can easily live less of a life without working as hard, and that's up to you.''