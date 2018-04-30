Sofia Richie was delighted when Scott Disick surprised her with a bed of rose petals on romantic getaway.

The 19-year-old model showed off the gesture in a picture on Instagram showing Scott sitting on the hotel bed beside a huge heart shape made from pink rose petals.

Sofia, who went public with the relationship last September, also showed a close-up of the floral arrangement in her Instagram Stories, which was captioned ''omg [sic]'', and shared a video of the 34-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star driving.

It is the latest is a string of romantic mini-breaks for the couple, who spent the previous weekend together in Miami.

Scott is father to three children - Mason, nine, Penelope, five, and Reign, three - with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, from whom he split in 2015.

Sofia has joined Scott and the kids on a shopping trip and on a vacation to Cabo San Lucas in Chile in March.

However, Sofia's father, the singer and 'American Idol' judge Lionel Richie, is less than thrilled with the romance, and has previously called her relationship with Scott a ''phase''.

The 68-year-old 'Hello' hitmaker said last year: ''It's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise. Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said 'Dad, I'm in love.'

''My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days! She's 19. When you're 19 you know everything.''

But after having been dubious about their relationship, Sofia noted in November that her dad was ''supportive'' of her new romance.

She said: ''He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive, whatever that means.''

Sofia and Scott were first linked in May last year when they were spotted cosying up to one another during a trip to Cannes, and confirmed their relationship four months later in September.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Kourtney has moved on with new boyfriend Younes Bendjima.