Sofia Richie is ''not threatened'' by fans who want to see her boyfriend Scott Disick reunite with Kourtney Kardashian.

The 20-year-old actress has been romancing Scott since 2017, but despite their almost two-year relationship, there are still some critics who condemn their love, and would rather see Scott rekindle his romance with former flame Kourtney, whom he dated for several years until splitting in 2015, and with whom he has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four.

But sources say Sofia doesn't feel ''threatened or jealous'' by the comments made on social media, as she ''completely understands'' why they'd want Scott and Kourtney back together, but is also secure in her relationship.

A source said: ''[Sofia] does not feel threatened or jealous whatsoever when it comes to fans asking for Scott and Kourtney to get back together. In fact, she completely understands where they're coming from and is not surprised at all by their reaction.''

Whilst a second insider added: ''Sofia is one of the most confidant 20-year-olds you will ever meet, so she is not worried about all the talk about Kourtney and Scott getting back together. She is friends with Kourtney and respects her both as a person and a mother and she is in love with Scott and trusts that their relationship is solid and he will not go astray with anyone - let alone his baby mama. Sofia is cool with it all, cool with all the chatter because she knows that Scott is hers and it will remain that way forever. She is as far from being worried or concerned as one could possibly be. She has better things to worry about than things that are never going to happen.''

The model knows that fans want to see Scott, 36, and Kourtney, 40, back together because of how public their romance was in the past, and sources say she makes a point to keep her relationship with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star private.

The first source added to HollywoodLife: ''Sofia knows that Scott and Kourtney's relationship has played out for years in the public eye and on camera for millions to see. Coupled with the fact that they have three kids together, she gets why fans would love to see them reunite. But Sofia is a very confident woman and also makes it a point to keep her relationship with Scott more private, so people don't have insight into what they're like as a couple. Sofia feels that if their relationship had the same exposure, then fans would be rooting for them, too.''