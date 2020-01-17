Sofia Carson discovered her love of fashion and beauty at her ''mom's vanity''.

The 'Descendants' star is thrilled to be announced as Revlon's newest global brand ambassador as she opened up about how she got obsessed with beauty.

She said in a statement: ''Since I can remember, one of my favourite places in the world was my mom's vanity, where I discovered my love of fashion, beauty and the perfect red Revlon lipstick. I wore it at my very first dance recital and every recital, performance and dance competition after that. I felt invincible on stage in my red lipstick, like I could do and be anything. I'm so proud to join the other incredible Revlon ambassadors who inspire me and countless women around the world. Revlon's Live Boldly platform speaks to the woman I was raised to be; a woman who is fearlessly herself, and who boldly fights for her dreams.''

Sofia comes from a Disney background like Selena Gomez and Zendaya and she ''admires'' their careers and finds it ''surreal'' that they came from the same place.

She said: ''Just saying those names is always the most surreal thing, to be in that same sentence. Not only did I grow up loving Disney and being obsessed with Disney Channel, but to be a part of this family and a part of that legacy is such an honour. I have crossed paths with Selena and Zendaya a few times, I admire them both immensely ... Zendaya and Selena have been trailblazers. They changed the perception of the Disney Star. But, most importantly they have used their platforms and voices to communicate and share important messages to their fans and beyond. I hope to do the same with my career!''