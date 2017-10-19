Sofia Carson ''admires'' Selena Gomez and Zendaya for breaking out into Hollywood after their careers as Disney stars.
The 24-year-old actress is known for starring in Disney's original movie franchise 'Descendants' as Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen, and as she is tipped to be the next breakthrough star from the network, she can't help but look up to the likes of Selena and Zendaya who also started their career as Disney stars.
Asked by Wonderland magazine what it's like to have her name listed alongside famous Disney alumni - which also includes stars such as Zac Efron, Demi Lovato, and Miley Cyrus - Sofia said: ''Just saying those names is always the most surreal thing, to be in that same sentence. Not only did I grow up loving Disney and being obsessed with Disney Channel, but to be a part of this family and a part of that legacy is such an honour.
''I have crossed paths with Selena and Zendaya a few times, I admire them both immensely... Zendaya and Selena have been trailblazers. They changed the perception of the Disney Star. But, most importantly they have used their platforms and voices to communicate and share important messages to their fans and beyond. I hope to do the same with my career!''
However, Sofia might not always find her early start to stardom so surreal, as former Disney star Demi Lovato - who began her career as a tot on 'Barney & Friends, and later starred in original movie 'Camp Rock' - previously admitted she regrets being a child star.
She said: ''I wouldn't start that young if I could do it over again. It was a difficult transition from child star to transform into a mainstream artist.
''You have to find your identity. For so long you've been molded and then you're expected to figure out who you are in front of the whole world.''
The 'Confident' singer also thinks being a child star has made her life seem longer than it is, because she was forced to grow up so quickly.
Demi added: ''I'm turning 25. It's a quarter of a life. I'm looking at my future and my past and I want to share it with my fans. I feel like I've lived a lot longer than I actually have.''
Foo Fighters collect ''weird'' fan art. The 'Run' hitmakers are particularly fond of the pieces they are sent which are a ''little off'' and put them...
