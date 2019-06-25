Snow Patrol have pulled out of Glastonbury Festival 2019.

The 'Chasing Cars' hitmakers were set to take to The Other Stage at the music extravaganza, held at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, on Friday (28.06.19) but they have been forced to cancel their performance because band member Johnny McDaid - who plays piano and guitar - needs to have ''immediate surgery'' on his neck.

Lead singer Gary Lightbody took to the group's official Facebook account on Tuesday (25.06.19) and said: ''We are sorry to have to announce the cancellation of more shows. Our dear brother, piano and guitar player Johnny McDaid has a serious problem with his neck and after consulting with some top neurosurgeons they are all in agreement that the only course of action is immediate surgery.

''We are all of course worried about our brother Johnny. He is a force of nature and a giant light in our lives on stage and off and we of course will give him all the time and support he needs to recover. Johnny has been incredible in the wake of this news and has remained calm at a time when a lot of people might freak out.''

The 'Just Say Yes' singers had no choice but to cancel their slot as they wouldn't be able to find a replacement in time due to the fact that guitarist and backing vocalist Nathan Connolly is still out because he's suffering from nerve damage.

Gary explained: ''As for the upcoming shows: to replace Johnny it would take at least two people and with Nathan still out with nerve damage (he is slowly on the mend) he is also still unable to play guitar we feel it's just not appropriate to continue with shows at this stage. It isn't just their guitars and pianos that would be missed. Their backing vocals are essential to our sound and their energy and spirits are colossal and are irreplaceable forces.

''We are sure you all understand that at this point the most important thing is to take time to let our brothers heal and recover so we need to cancel the forthcoming shows we are billed to play in Europe this summer up to Latitude on the 20th of July to give them both time to recover. (sic)''

It has been announced that The Charlatans will replace Snow Patrol on Friday.