Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi claims filming 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' gave her anxiety.

The 32-year-old TV star previously announced plans to quit the reality show after the third season and she's now admitted she finds shooting the programme to be a draining experience.

Snooki - who has kids Lorenzo, seven, Giovanna, five, and Angelo, eight months, with husband Jionni LaValle - reflected: ''I just feel like it's a lot. Especially with Angelo - I had my third baby - it's just a lot for me.''

The reality star explained that she doesn't receive a lot of help with raising her children, which makes shooting the show difficult.

Snooki claimed that trying to balance her career with the responsibilities of motherhood has caused her to suffer anxiety.

She told 'Today': ''I don't have a lot of help [with the kids] when we're filming and it gives me a lot of anxiety. I just have to do what's best for me at the moment.''

Snooki also heaped praise on fellow 'Jersey Shore' stars Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese, saying they're both ''amazing mothers''.

She added: ''Jenni's the strongest mom I know and Deena's the most loving mother I've ever seen.''

Snooki revealed her plans to leave the MTV show back in December, when she confessed she hates ''being away from the kids''.

She said at the time: ''I love you so much, and don't hate me for my decision. I am retiring from 'Jersey Shore'. I am not coming back to 'Jersey Shore' for season 4 if there is one.

''The main reason is really ... I just can't do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me.

''I try and quit every single day. I quit every time we film because I just hate being away from the kids.''