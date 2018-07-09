Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi thinks ''fate'' brought her together with her adoptive parents.

The 30-year-old reality TV star was born in the capital of Chile, Santiago, has since found fame and success in the United States after being adopted by Helen and Andrew Polizzi, and Snooki - who has previously been reluctant to discuss her adoption - says it was destiny that brought them together.

Recalling the curiosities she had growing up in New York, Snooki said in her latest YouTube vlog: ''I don't really talk about it just because I just feel like my family is my family.

''I never really thought, 'What's my birth mother like? What's my birth family like?' Because I'm so content with my adopted parents and my adopted life and family. But you know I thought about it once I started getting older, like, 'What does my mom look like? What does my dad look like?'''

Snooki - who has son Lorenzo, five, and daughter Giovanna, three, with her husband Jionni LaValle - revealed she hates using the expression ''adoptive parents''.

And even though she was born in Chile, Snooki admits Italian culture has had a similarly big influence on her life.

She explained: ''I was adopted at six months from Santiago, Chile. And I was adopted by Helen and Andrew Polizzi. They flew all the way to Chile to come pick me up and they said right when they saw me they said I was like, 'Mama, Dada.' So it was meant to be, things just work out that way - it's called fate.

''I was always meant to be with my adopted parents, which I don't even, ew, I hate saying adoptive parents because they are my parents, it's weird.

''Even though my nationality is Chilean, I grew up Italian. So when people say to me what's your nationality I say, 'I'm Chilean but I grew up Italian.' I feel like I'm both.''

Despite this, it wasn't until her teenage years that Snooki was told she was adopted.

She confessed: ''Anytime I did ask because I always knew, they didn't have to tell me. They didn't have to sit me down at 10 and be like, 'Nicole, you're adopted.' I knew, we don't look alike. I'm brown, you're white. This doesn't make sense but I always knew in my heart that I was adopted and I was totally fine with it.''