Slowthai can't wait to show Liam Gallagher's fans ''who he is'' when he supports him on tour.

The 24-year-old rapper - whose real name is Tyron Frampton - will hit the road with the former Oasis star for an arena run this November, and although he's an unusual choice to open for the 46-year-old rocker, he's not fazed by winning over the crowd of parka monkeys.

Referencing Liam's pal and peer Richard Ashcroft's hit 'Bittersweet Symphony', Slowthai told Sky News: ''I'm ready to just get on it.

''We're going to hit it. I'm going to show all these people who want to hear 'Bittersweet Symphony' who I am.

''They're going to know who I am.''

Liam was introduced to Slowthai - who has just been shortlisted for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize for his acclaimed debut LP 'Nothing Great About Britain' - by his 18-year-old son Gene Gallagher.

'Shockwave' hitmaker Liam previously heaped praised on the 'Nothing Great About Britain' rapper, and even compared his energy to Sex Pistol's legend Johnny Rotten.

He said: ''I've seen Slowthai on Soccer AM and he had a bit of a Johnny Rotten vibe about him. I think he's going to come on tour with us in November. Because it's alright having a load of guitar bands on there, but it does get a bit...''

The tour - which is in support of Liam's upcoming second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not.' - will kick off at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on November 11, before hitting up Birmingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle and Sheffield before a hometown gig at Manchester Arena on November 20.

From there, they'll head to Liverpool, Dublin and Nottingham, with the tour coming to an end with two nights at the O2 in London on November 28 and 29.