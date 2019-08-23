Slowthai has ''pulled out'' of Liam Gallagher's UK arena tour.

The 24-year-old rapper - whose real name is Tyron Frampton - was due to hit the road with the former Oasis star this November, but Liam has taken to Twitter to let fans know he will no longer be opening for him and admitted he is ''gutted''.

Although he didn't give a reason for the cancellation, the 'Shockwave' singer wished the rising star well on his upcoming tour in the US.

Liam tweeted on Friday morning (23.08.19): ''Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted

I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x (sic)''

And when asked by a fan if a replacement will be announced, Liam replied: ''New support will be announced soon.''

The 'Live Forever' singer was inundated with suggestions and his former Oasis bandmate, guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs - who has played with Liam a number of times, most recently at his MTV Unplugged show in Hull - offered to fill the slot.

He tweeted: ''I'll do it.''

The 46-year-old rocker was introduced to slowthai - who has just been shortlisted for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize for his acclaimed debut LP 'Nothing Great About Britain' - by his 18-year-old son Gene Gallagher.

The 'Once' singer previously heaped praised on the rapper, and even compared his energy to Sex Pistol's legend Johnny Rotten.

He said: ''I've seen Slowthai on Soccer AM and he had a bit of a Johnny Rotten vibe about him. I think he's going to come on tour with us in November. Because it's alright having a load of guitar bands on there, but it does get a bit...''

The tour - which is in support of Liam's upcoming second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not.' - will kick off at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on November 11, before hitting up Birmingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle and Sheffield before a hometown gig at Manchester Arena on November 20.

From there, they'll head to Liverpool, Dublin and Nottingham, with the tour coming to an end with two nights at the O2 in London on November 28 and 29.