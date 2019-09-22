According to Slowthai, his next album will show his ''growth''.
The 24-year-old rap star - whose real name is Tyron Frampton - has revealed his mind is already focused on his next project, having released his debut album, 'Nothing Great About Britain', in May.
Speaking to NME, he explained: ''I've already got the concept for it.
''I know what I'm gonna do, now I've just gotta do it. It's gonna be growth, it's not gonna be a follow-up or a sequel. It's got to be its own entity, I suppose it will be growing ... I can't explain it any deeper than that.''
Slowthai teased his second album shortly after insisting he is committed to speaking ''the truth''.
The rapper feels it's important to speak-up on behalf of people whose voices are never heard.
Reflecting on the launch of his debut record, he previously shared: ''This album is recorded for the people from small communities that have been forgotten about.
''It's for the people who feel they need it.''
Asked what his debut album is really about, Slowthai added: ''It's about community. It's about remembering the people around you, and remembering that's what makes this place great.
''Things like gentrification, they're trying to push all the communities away and we're losing that sense of togetherness - which is the thing that actually makes Britain great. Or any place in the world great. We all have to work in unison to make things better.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
