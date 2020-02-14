Slowthai threw a glass into the crowd and had to be held back by security at the NME Awards on Wednesday (12.02.20).

The 25-year-old star was accepting the Hero of the Year accolade at London's Brixton Academy when he lashed out after an audience member branded him ''misogynistic'' following his earlier behaviour towards host Katherine Ryan.

The rapper yelled: ''Misogynistic? I stand for equality... if you can't take a joke, sit down...

''Thank you for ruining my speech.''

He then threw his microphone at the spectator and, after the man threw it back and called him a ''wasteman'', Slowthai then chucked his champagne glass into the crowd and launched himself off stage, with security holding him back followng a brief tussle.

Earlier in the evening, Slowthai had been accused of calling the host ''baby'' and urged her to ''smell [his] cologne''.

He also put his arms around Katherine and said: ''She wants me to tend to her flowers...

''You ain't never had someone play with you liked I'd play with you.''

The 36-year-old comic tried to diffuse the situation with humour and said: ''You are like the hottest guy I've seen.''

When he went on to tell her she could earn him, she hit back: ''Or I could just earn loads of money and buy my own house without a man.''

After Slowthai eventually left the stage, Katherine quipped: ''You are like the hottest guy I've seen. Thank you Mike from 'Love Island'... [He's] younger than my babysitter.''

The comedienne later denied the exchange had made her feel ''uncomfortable''.

She tweeted: ''He didn't make me uncomfortable. This is why we need women in positions of power.

''I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any heckler coming up against a COMIC - not a woman - a COMIC.

''I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it.''