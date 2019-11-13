Rappers of the moment Slowthai and Aitch, DJ Patrick Topping and more are among the first names confirmed for Annie Mac Presents: Lost & Found Festival 2020.
Slowthai, Aitch, Patrick Topping and Camelphat lead the first wave of names for AMP Lost & Found 2020.
BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac's annual summer extravaganza will be back on the sunny Mediterranean island of Malta for a sixth year, between April 30th and May 3rd, 2020, with one of the biggest line-ups yet featuring the hottest names in rap, hip-hop, electronic music and much more.
Joining rappers of the moment Slowthai and Aitch - who are both tipped for big things in 2020 - acclaimed British DJ Patrick Topping and 'Cola' production duo Camelphat is the likes of Cardi B support act Ms Banks, Chicago's finest Honey Dijon, party-starter Denis Sulta, bass-happy Eats Everything, 'Know Better' rapper Headie One, rap duo Young T & Bugsey and 'Neutron Dance' hitmaker Krystal Klear.
Annie herself will be back behind the decks entertaining the masses with the biggest party anthems.
This year, festival-goers jetted in from around the world to witness epic sets from the likes of Peggy Gou, The Black Madonna, Octavian, AJ Tracey, Skream, Lady Leshurr, Yxng Bane and many more at the various stages dotted across St Paul's Bay.
Tickets for AMP Lost & Found go on general sale at 10am on Friday (15.11.19).
Tickets for the optional castle, beach and boat parties will be accessible via the festival's website in the coming months.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
