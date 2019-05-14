Slipknot are teasing a big announcement for Thursday (16.05.19).

Corey Taylor and co sent fans into overdrive when a countdown timer appeared on their website, which stopped at the digits ''0516''.

The heavy metallers shared a spooky video teaser with a link to their website on Twitter, with the message: ''We are not your kind.

http://www.slipknot1.com (sic)''

In the cryptic clip, the 'Wait and Bleed' hitmakers' various masks they've adorned throughout their 24-year-career appear with old footage of the group.

Corey has been working with special effects legend Tom Savini - who has specialises in horror, with his pieces featuring in movies such as 'Friday The 13th', 'Dawn Of The Dead' and 'From Dusk 'Til Dawn' - on the new masks.

Percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan previously revealed that his wife Chantel is not a fan of the new designs.

He said that she ''doesn't like the new masks -- I'll just let the whole world know that. She's not feeling it at all.''

Meanwhile, the 'Snuff' rockers are also set to perform on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Friday (14.05.19), so a new song could get its live debut.

Slipknot will release their long-awaited follow-up to 2014's '.5: The Gray Chapter' on August 9 via Roadrunner.

Asked to describe the new record in one word, Corey replied: ''[It's] gonna be evil.''

The 45-year-old singer refused to reveal too many details about the new album - but he happily gave fans an idea of the tone they can expect.

He added: ''It's going to be ridiculous. Let's put it that way.''

Meanwhile, Corey - who recently got engaged to Cherry Bombs star Alicia Dove - also claimed that his troubles with alcohol abuse and divorce from Stephanie Luby in 2017 had inspired his writing.

He said: ''You could see it in my skin. You could see it in my eyes.

''That's basically the journey I'm going to take people on this album ... show them what happens to depression when you have no chemicals to fall back on. It's a pretty dark ride.''