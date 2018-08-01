Slick Woods talks about everything ''except modelling'' with her mother.

The 21-year-old model had a troubled childhood, with her mum Leah going to prison for manslaughter when she was four, but they have stayed very close and Slick insists her parent was great when she was young and she's very ''proud'' of what her daughter has achieved now.

In an interview with Britain's Elle magazine, she said: ''We talk about everything - except modelling. She asks me how my day is. We don't need to talk about magazines.

''Being a gang member, everybody expected her not to be the best mum. But my mum was very hands-on with me as a child.

''My mummy read to me in the womb. And she's proud because she knows that everybody expected me to be exactly what she was.

''She went to prison when she was 19. I became a model at 19. And I can take care of my mother when she gets out.''

Slick was homeless when she rose to fame two years ago after featuring in a campaign for Kanye West's Yeezy brand and since then, she has become the face and inspiration of Rihanna's Fenty beauty range and the model believes the 'Diamonds' hitmaker chose her because of her unique sense of identity.

In an interview with Teen Vogue magazine, she said: ''If Rihanna says it's cool, everyone thinks it's cool...She knows that I know who I am at the end of the day. I know my identity, what I offer, and what I bring to the table.''

Slick is currently pregnant with her first child, and says her pregnancy has made her view her body in a totally different way.

She said: ''I now see my body as something that nourishes my child.

''I used to treat it as an accessory. I have a newfound appreciation for who I am as a woman, my body, and what I can do. I'm happy I'm experiencing it so young.''