Slick Woods refuses to talk about the fashion industry with her mother.
Slick Woods talks about everything ''except modelling'' with her mother.
The 21-year-old model had a troubled childhood, with her mum Leah going to prison for manslaughter when she was four, but they have stayed very close and Slick insists her parent was great when she was young and she's very ''proud'' of what her daughter has achieved now.
In an interview with Britain's Elle magazine, she said: ''We talk about everything - except modelling. She asks me how my day is. We don't need to talk about magazines.
''Being a gang member, everybody expected her not to be the best mum. But my mum was very hands-on with me as a child.
''My mummy read to me in the womb. And she's proud because she knows that everybody expected me to be exactly what she was.
''She went to prison when she was 19. I became a model at 19. And I can take care of my mother when she gets out.''
Slick was homeless when she rose to fame two years ago after featuring in a campaign for Kanye West's Yeezy brand and since then, she has become the face and inspiration of Rihanna's Fenty beauty range and the model believes the 'Diamonds' hitmaker chose her because of her unique sense of identity.
In an interview with Teen Vogue magazine, she said: ''If Rihanna says it's cool, everyone thinks it's cool...She knows that I know who I am at the end of the day. I know my identity, what I offer, and what I bring to the table.''
Slick is currently pregnant with her first child, and says her pregnancy has made her view her body in a totally different way.
She said: ''I now see my body as something that nourishes my child.
''I used to treat it as an accessory. I have a newfound appreciation for who I am as a woman, my body, and what I can do. I'm happy I'm experiencing it so young.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...