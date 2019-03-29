Slick Woods was ''spanked'' by Rihanna when she walked the runway whilst in labour at the Savage x Fenty Lingerie Show last September.
Slick Woods was ''spanked'' by Rihanna when she was in labour at the Savage x Fenty Lingerie Show.
The 22-year-old model famously gave birth to her first son Saphir - who she shares with fellow model Adonis Bosso - just hours after walking the runway at the 'Work' hitmaker's New York Fashion Week Savage x Fenty Lingerie Presentation in Brooklyn last September.
And the American beauty - who walked the runway wearing nipple pasties, thigh-highs, and stilettos - revealed that she was already ''2cm dilated'' when she left for the hospital, and her ''last memory'' before rushing out of the show was Rihanna ''spanking'' her with a ''whip''.
She said: ''My last memory before going into the hospital is of Rihanna spanking me with a whip. I was already 2cm dilated when I left the show, and I was in labour for another 18 hours. The delivery room was out of control.
''There was my agent and my baby's daddy and Erykah Badu on FaceTime, acting as my doula. Then suddenly there he was: my miracle. I have no words for what it felt like to hold him for the first time.''
Slick also explained that she was always told that she'd ''never'' be able to have a child ''naturally'', and so when the model fell pregnant and was attending her first sonogram, she ''understood the true power'' of her own body.
She told Vogue UK: ''I was nearly in my last trimester when I found out I was going to have a baby. I'd always been told I would never be able to have a child naturally, and it was only when my agent told me I was looking kind of chubby in my bikini at Coachella that I visited my doctor.
''A few appointments later, a nurse was doing a sonogram. There he was: my son. I started crying tears of joy. I had life in me, and felt like I understood the true power of my body for the first time. If I could bring another human being into this world, nothing was out of reach.''
Two Door Cinema Club have now unveiled the first single, Talk, from their upcoming record alongside a vibrant new video.
Brendon Urie is channelled through puppet form in the uplifting new video for dancefloor anthem 'Dancing's Not A Crime'.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Captain Smek is the leader of a group of aliens called Boov who are stranded...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...