Slick Woods was ''spanked'' by Rihanna when she was in labour at the Savage x Fenty Lingerie Show.

The 22-year-old model famously gave birth to her first son Saphir - who she shares with fellow model Adonis Bosso - just hours after walking the runway at the 'Work' hitmaker's New York Fashion Week Savage x Fenty Lingerie Presentation in Brooklyn last September.

And the American beauty - who walked the runway wearing nipple pasties, thigh-highs, and stilettos - revealed that she was already ''2cm dilated'' when she left for the hospital, and her ''last memory'' before rushing out of the show was Rihanna ''spanking'' her with a ''whip''.

She said: ''My last memory before going into the hospital is of Rihanna spanking me with a whip. I was already 2cm dilated when I left the show, and I was in labour for another 18 hours. The delivery room was out of control.

''There was my agent and my baby's daddy and Erykah Badu on FaceTime, acting as my doula. Then suddenly there he was: my miracle. I have no words for what it felt like to hold him for the first time.''

Slick also explained that she was always told that she'd ''never'' be able to have a child ''naturally'', and so when the model fell pregnant and was attending her first sonogram, she ''understood the true power'' of her own body.

She told Vogue UK: ''I was nearly in my last trimester when I found out I was going to have a baby. I'd always been told I would never be able to have a child naturally, and it was only when my agent told me I was looking kind of chubby in my bikini at Coachella that I visited my doctor.

''A few appointments later, a nurse was doing a sonogram. There he was: my son. I started crying tears of joy. I had life in me, and felt like I understood the true power of my body for the first time. If I could bring another human being into this world, nothing was out of reach.''