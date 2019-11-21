Slick Woods is undergoing chemotherapy but hasn't shared any other information about her condition.
Slick Woods is undergoing chemotherapy.
The 23-year-old model has revealed she is in the process of having the treatment - a course of medication typically used to fight cancer but also sometimes used for patients with conditions such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, though she didn't make it clear why she needs the drugs.
Slick shared a photo of herself sticking her tongue out while hanging out with a group including her boyfriend Micky Munday and wrote: ''How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it.(sic)''
And the shaven-headed model made a joke out of the side effects of the powerful treatment.
She added in a hashtag: ''At least I'm Bald already.''
Although Slick didn't share any other details of her condition, it seems she is doing well as her friend, actress Taraji P. Henson, described her as being ''healthy and strong''.
She commented on the post: ''You are already on the other side of this heathy and strong like it never happened. I adore you (sic)''
And the model - whose real name is Simone Thompson - urged fans not to pity her.
She wrote on a second post, which featured a photo of her 14-month-old son Saphir: ''Stop treating me like a victim.''
And in a third post, a glamorous shot of herself, she wrote: ''Modern day Gia without the drugs #justcrazy ''where does everyone go when they have to go'' I thought I told y'all I'm not no victim (sic)''
Slick famously went into labour with Saphir while walking the Savage x Fenty runway show in September 2018.
She was met by paramedics backstage at Rihanna's catwalk presentation and rushed to the nearest hospital.
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter...
There's no-one quite like Mary Goodwin. She's a sexy and totally bad-ass hitwoman with an...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Colin is a violent and narcissistic killer who has spent plenty of time in prison...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
A painfully squishy centre completely undoes this rom-com, although it's difficult to know what might...
Larry Crowne is one of the best employees at the local big-box store where he...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
The presence of Carell and Fey lifts this comedy far beyond what it could have...
Watch the trailer for Date NightClaire and Phil Foster are a typical suburban couple, they’re...