Slick Woods has been ''designing in her sleep''.

The 22-year-old model has created an exclusive range of sock-sneakers for The Kooples, which feature an oversized velcro strap and lace-up, and the star wanted to create footwear that ''embraced'' the idea of ''going fast''.

She told British Vogue: ''My trainers are designed to look good with everything - why wouldn't you buy a pair? And why stop at just one? We wanted to create a sneaker that embraces the idea of going fast!

''I've been designing ever since I was dreaming in my sleep. I've always been a creative, a thinker. This is the first of many major collaborations and designing outlets.''

Slick was keen for her collaboration with the French fashion retailer to reflect her own style and ''personality''.

She added: ''Since the shoes are so much of my personality, the setting needed to reflect that. They go hard - those are two words I'm synonymous with - and got my vision immediately.''

Slick - who famously gave birth to her and Adonis Bosso's son Saphir, eight months, just hours after walking the runway at Rihanna's New York Fashion Week Savage x Fenty Lingerie Presentation in Brooklyn last September - thinks becoming a mother has allowed her to ''be more confident''.

She said: ''It's proved to me that being a mother doesn't mean you have to be inhibited or restricted, it's a blessing that lets you be more confident in being yourself. More than I ever thought I could learn, and there is so much more to come.''

And Slick wanted to make sure that her footwear collection was not restrictive and was inclusive and true to her own beliefs.

She continued: ''The collab is a call to action! What you see in my shoes is the result of the voice I've developed over the years. I wanted to create pieces that don't constrict anyone or add to unnecessary labels.''

The trainers, which are priced from £245 to £255, can be purchased at Thekooples.co.uk/slick-woods