Slick Woods joined C1v1l Jewelry for empowerment and ''financial representation''.

The 23-year-old star has teamed with Blakely Thorton's direct-to-customer brand - which reinvents 20% in underrepresented founders while using eco-friendly diamonds - and she has opened up about her decision behind becoming the face of the company.

She told Refinery29: ''Seeing someone that looks like you is important, seeing that representation makes you believe things are possible.

''Seeing that financial representation is even more important.''

Meanwhile, Thorton - who has been working in marketing and strategy for more than eight years - explained how he realising black, gay and femme culture was being ignored, even if the public thought there was equality in campaigns.

He said: ''Now you see a lot of the surface-level [inclusivity] in front of the camera, but the person actually making the money is the white business dude from Cornell.''

Thorton decided to work with Woods after meeting her through his clients Coco and Breezy, and he thought the model was ideal for the campaign.

He added: ''I worked with them on a campaign because I'm always like, I want Black influencers, I want women influencers...

''We were looking for a face and we were like, who embodies authenticity?

''Slick's the celebrity's celebrity... Now we're one big jewellery hawking family, hoping to be Black, queer Tiffany.''