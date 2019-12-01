Slayer's manager doesn't believe the band will reunite ''at all''.

The thrash metal legends - comprised of Kerry King, Tom Araya, Paul Bostaph, and Gary Holt - are currently touring the US on the final dates of their farewell tour, and their manager Rick Sales has said he's ''not sensing'' any kind of reunion for them in the future.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, he said: ''I'm not sensing [a reunion] at all... Let's put the touring to bed. I've got a couple of ideas [for future projects], but we haven't made any decisions.

''Right now, they're preoccupied with the end, and I imagine it's emotional. It's emotional for me ... They've been doing this for so long. They just said, 'OK, this is enough.'

''My analogy is Jerry Seinfeld, who had probably the biggest TV show when he went out on top. I respect the band for the decision. If you're going to do it, this is the way.''

Rick's comments come only a few days after he hinted the iconic band could continue making music after their tour.

He said at the time: ''The band has always had a lot of integrity and there are a couple things that go on.

''I totally get that they made a decision to stop touring. That doesn't mean the end of the band. It's just the end of touring. I always thought of it as, 'You go out on top.' They made that decision. They're not milking it. From that standpoint, I get it and they made the right choice.''

Slayer played their final show in the UK earlier this year when they headlined the second stage on the final day of Download Festival, in Donington Park in Leicestershire, England.

The band treated the packed crowd to a set full of their classic tracks, including 'Raining Blood', 'Evil Has No Boundaries', 'Hell Awaits', 'Gemini', 'Black Magic' and 'Chemical Warfare', and finished off with 'Angel of Death' - from their 1986 album 'Reign in Blood' - which was the first time they collaborated with Rick Rubin.