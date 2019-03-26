Slaves are releasing a music video in a bid to save pubs.

The punk rock duo made up of Laurie Vincent and Isaac Holman are set to unveil the video for their hit track 'Bugs' in partnership with Long Live the Local - a campaign that calls for a cut to beer duty to help keep pubs open.

The video is a tribute to the band's love for the Great British pub, which marked the starting point of their careers and the 'Cheer Up London' hitmakers insisted that pubs are the ''pillars of communities'' and claimed that without them they would have had nowhere to launch their careers.

In a statement, Slaves said: ''Without pubs, we would have had nowhere to start our career. Pubs are so important to the careers of musicians. They are pillars of communities and need saving.''

David Cunningham, Programme Director of Long Live The Local, emphasised the need for the campaign, with three pubs closing every day in the UK.

He said: ''Pubs have long been the home of live music. They are a breeding ground for talent - past, present & future, a place where bands meet their first fans. However, with three pubs a day closing their doors for good, live music is under threat.

''We need to keep pubs alive to keep music live, which is why we're asking music fans across Britain to sign our petition calling on the Chancellor to cut beer duty''.

Miranda Osborne, Brand Director at Carling, added: ''Carling has been bringing musicians and fans together for decades.

''It remains an integral part of our brand ethos today, from our sponsorship of music venues to our nationwide Made Local campaign.''